Increased demand! The Pentagon has signed contracts with Boeing and RTX to increase the production of missile defense components

The Pentagon announced that it has signed framework agreements with American companies “Boeing“ and RTX to increase production of components for SM-3 Block IIA and SM-3 Block IB interceptor missiles, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The two agreements will increase production of key interceptor missiles launched from warships and designed to counter ballistic missiles.

They are a key part of the Aegis missile defense system, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Donald Trump has repeatedly assured that the United States has huge stockpiles of weapons and criticized media reports that the shortage had prompted him to abandon new strikes against Iran in recent days, Agence France-Presse reported.

"The United States has huge quantities of ammunition […] In addition, significant quantities are produced and delivered to the United States as needed," the American president wrote on his Twitter account. Social.

He condemned these allegations as "treasonous" and added threateningly that the individuals who are their source are "currently being sought" for prosecution. "Long sentences will be sought", he assured.

Several media outlets, most notably CNN and the "Washington Post", have reported in recent days about a shortage of long-range guided missiles and air defense interceptors, which they say is affecting Donald Trump's strategy towards Iran.

According to CNN, the US military has "used up about 80%" of its stockpile of interceptors for the THAAD missile defense system.

V. "Washington Post" claims that Donald Trump "exploded with irritation" last week over the shortage and "demanded an explanation" from his Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth "why he was apparently misled".

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt and Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell condemned the reports last night, calling them "fake news".

According to the "Washington Post", the shortages partly contributed to the U.S. president's U-turn on Saturday, when he wrote that he was "halting any attacks" at Tehran's request, even though the U.S. was "ready to strike […] at levels not seen since World War II".