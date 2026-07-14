"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor Josh Grisetti has committed suicide at the age of 44

American actor Josh Grisetti, popular for his role as Ralph Emerson in the hit Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ and a number of iconic Broadway roles, has died at the age of 44. The sad news was officially confirmed by his agent Rick Ferrari, and close colleagues and friends revealed that Grisetti took his own life on Friday, July 10, 2026.

A Heartbreaking Farewell to colleagues

His Broadway colleague and close friend Rob McClure was the first to announce the loss on his personal Instagram account. McClure, who was best man at Grisetti's wedding in 2020, wrote with a broken heart:

“It is with great sadness that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I am not ready to even begin to comprehend this. My heart goes out to his wife and family.“

Broadway star Sierra Boggess, who starred with Grisetti in the musical It Shoulda Been You, also expressed his immense grief:

„He brought light, thought and humor wherever he went. He was a brilliant actor, director and writer.“

Leaving the stage just days before his fatal end

Revelations surrounding the actor's final days indicate that he was going through a difficult time. Just two days before his death, Grisetti suddenly withdrew from his duties as director of the musical „Legally Blonde“ during the musical Trentino Festival in Italy. In his last post on social media on July 8, he shared a video of the cast sending him love and support, writing:

„I literally cried on the plane... small gestures mean a lot when your heart hurts.“

Josh Grisetti's Creative Legacy

Born in December 1981 in Washington, D.C., Grisetti has dedicated his life to the stage. The music and theater world will remember him for:

Television Appearances: In addition to his key appearance in the fifth and final season of „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ (2023), he also appeared in series such as The Knights of Prosperity, The Good Fight and Nurse Jackie.

In addition to his key appearance in the fifth and final season of „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ (2023), he also appeared in series such as The Knights of Prosperity, The Good Fight and Nurse Jackie. Бродуейски успехи: Изключителни роли в постановки като Something Rotten!, It Shoulda Been You, Rent и Peter and the Starcatcher.

Изключителни роли в постановки като Something Rotten!, It Shoulda Been You, Rent и Peter and the Starcatcher. Преподавателска дейност: През последните години той вдъхновяваше новото поколение артисти като доцент и ръководител на програмата по музикален театър в Калифорнийския щатски университет във Фулъртън (Cal State Fullerton).

Актьорът е оцелял от съпругата си Макензи Грисети, за която се жени през 2020 г.