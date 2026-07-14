Paramount Pictures has officially signed a deal to acquire the US rights to the original screenplay of the horror classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street“. According to exclusive information from the authoritative publication The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is preparing an entirely new film adaptation, based on the original material of Wes Craven from 1984, ending the 16-year absence of the iconic villain Freddy Krueger from the big screen.

The project will be realized by the studio's newly formed genre label, called Paramount Primal. The division is headed by producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margulies, who are behind the hit thriller „Barbarian“ (Barbarian). The heirs of the late director Wes Craven – his widow data-complete="true" data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif, "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-processed="true" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="a71qwc_x">Iya Labunka and his son Jonathan Craven – will directly participate as producers of the film together with copyright lawyer Mark Toberoff.

What is known about the new production so far:

Plot Basis: The film will not be a continuation of the previous sequels, but will take place in the world of “A Nightmare on Elm Street“ and will directly rely on Craven's original first script.

The film will not be a continuation of the previous sequels, but will take place in the world of “A Nightmare on Elm Street“ and will directly rely on Craven's original first script. Rights and Distribution: Using US law, the Craven family regained ownership of the first film 35 years after its premiere. While Paramount holds the US rights, the studio New Line Cinema still retains international distribution rights.

Using US law, the Craven family regained ownership of the first film 35 years after its premiere. While Paramount holds the US rights, the studio New Line Cinema still retains international distribution rights. Team: At the moment, a director and screenwriter have not yet been chosen, and the actor who will put on the iconic red-and-green sweater and put on the bladed glove is yet to be announced.

“We can't wait to be transported to the dark salon and watch the next chapter of the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' story unfold,“ shared Iya Labunka in an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter. For its part, the Paramount Primal team promises to “bring Freddy home“ and present a truly terrifying new reading for the modern generation of fans.

If you are interested in the development of this project, I can check further details on the production budget or the potential actors who are being considered for the role of Freddy Krueger.