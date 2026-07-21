The emblem of 10 Downing Street - Larry the cat welcomes his seventh flatmate Andy Burnham

The most famous cat in Britain has once again proven to be the most permanent figure in the heart of British power. Larry, the official “chief buzzard“ of the government, welcomed the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to “10 Downing Street“, who took office on July 20 after the resignation of Keir Starmer.

With Burnham, the number of prime ministers who have passed through the residence during Larry's reign has reached seven. Before him, the cat lived with David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

Another one bites the dust. pic.twitter.com/qjVMNYcjdg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2026

„Politicians come and go, cats stay“, was posted on the humorous profile @Number10cat on the X social network. The account, which is not officially managed by the British government, has over 900,000 followers and has been commenting on political events on behalf of the cat for years.

Larry arrives at „Downing Street“ on 15 February 2011 from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home after a rodent problem was identified in the government compound. He is the first cat in the residence to be officially appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Politicians come and go; cats are permanent https://t.co/YoiHKzn2hU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2026

According to his presentation on the official British government website, Larry's duties include welcoming guests, checking security systems and “testing the quality of antique afternoon nap furniture“. He does not belong to a specific prime minister, but is looked after by “Downing Street“ staff, which explains why he remains in the residence during every change of government.

In February, Larry celebrated 15 years in office. He is believed to be around 19 years old, making him unusually old for a domestic cat, but government sources say he remains in good health and continues to perform his primary duty. In 2025, he was even spotted chasing mice again.

This makes it sound like it's me that's making them quit... https://t.co/x7Oxos122T

— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 21, 2026

His presence outside the black door of Number 10 often attracts as much attention as visiting heads of state. In December 2025, Larry appeared on the steps during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet the leaders of Britain, France and Germany.

Over the years, the cat has become a fixture on Downing Street television. Cameras have captured him interrupting reporters, standing outside the door waiting to be let in, and squabbling with other cats in the area. He is particularly known for his rivalry with Palmerston, the former chief buzzard of the British Foreign Office.

Under Keir Starmer, Larry had to share the area with the Prime Minister's family's pet cats Jojo and Prince. Whether the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, will move into the residence permanently or bring a pet is still to be seen. Burnham, who was the head of Greater Manchester before his appointment, has said he intends to maintain strong political and administrative ties with the North of England.

Regardless of the new Prime Minister's housing plans, Larry's place seems secure. After fifteen years, seven heads of government and a series of political crises, he remains the longest-serving resident of the British centre of power.