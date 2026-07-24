The best radio-controlled model pilots will compete in Sopot

The radio-controlled model track “Gen. Vl. Zaimov“ in the city of Sopot will host the Third Round of the Republican Off-Road Model Championship.

The attractive event will be held on July 25 (Saturday) and July 26 (Sunday). The start of the spectacular competitions on the first day of the weekend will be given at exactly 10:00 a.m., and on Sunday - at 9:00 a.m.

The organizer and host of the large-scale event is the Modeling Club “General Vladimir Zaimov“ in the city of Sopot, which has built the modern off-road track.

Over 20 competitors from all over the country will compete and demonstrate masterful piloting on the track in a contested battle for the prizes.

The hosts promise high adrenaline, lots of emotions and fast speeds for fans of car modeling. Admission is free.