Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have started studying at a new school after the family decided that the daily commute to the previous location could create additional risks.

According to the information, the reason is related to the route and traffic in the Oxford area. The family's security team has expressed concerns that regular travel on the same route could make the children's movements more predictable.

This led to the decision to change the school.

The case has attracted attention in the UK because of the need to find a balance between the normal life of children and security measures around them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the issue of their family's security one of their top priorities for years.

This case is specifically about the safety of children's daily movements and the risk associated with predictable routes.