Dove Cameron and Damiano David get married in Tuscany (PHOTOS)

Singer and actress Dove Cameron and Italian musician Damiano David are now a family. The two entered into a civil marriage on September 24 in Montalcino, Tuscany, turning the picturesque Italian town into the scene of one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings this fall.

Cameron, 30, and David, 27, exchanged vows in the historic building of the former municipality in Montalcino. The ceremony was civil and extremely intimate, and according to the Italian agency ANSA, about 30 people attended it, including family members and closest friends of the newlyweds. The marriage was solemnized by the mayor of Montalcino, Silvio Franceschelli.

The couple arrived together in a white retro Lancia Flavia convertible, and their appearance attracted many admirers and curious people in front of the building. After the ceremony, Cameron and David were greeted with applause and calls for a kiss, to which the newlyweds responded with a long kiss in front of the gathered audience.

For their wedding day, the two opted for coordinated light looks instead of the traditional combination of a bridal dress and a formal dark suit. Cameron appeared in an elegant white ensemble with an emphasized waist, shirt, tie and a spectacular cape-like detail, complemented by a bouquet of white callas. David chose a light double-breasted suit and a silk scarf. White also dominated the decoration of the ceremony, which used hydrangeas, callas, lilies and numerous candles.

Montalcino is not a random backdrop for the star-studded wedding. The town is located among the hills and vineyards of Val d'Orcia, one of the most recognizable landscapes of Tuscany and an area known worldwide for its Brunello di Montalcino wine. According to Italian media, the celebrations after the civil ceremony continue in the Castiglion del Bosco area, a luxury complex near Montalcino.

The news of Cameron and David's engagement was officially announced in early January 2026, although the proposal itself was made a few months earlier. In an interview with Vogue, Cameron said that the romantic moment actually happened at home while the two were preparing for a trip. Instead of a showy gesture, Damiano David chose a moment from their usual daily life, which, according to the couple, better reflected their relationship.

Their story began long before the wedding in Tuscany. Rumors of a relationship emerged in the fall of 2023, when Dove Cameron was spotted at Måneskin concerts, and in November of that year the two were photographed together in Australia. In February 2024, they made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet at Clive Davis' traditional pre-Grammy party.

Just days before the wedding, the socialite couple gave a rare joint interview to Vogue Italia, in which they said that despite their international careers, they strive to lead as normal a life together as possible. The two divide their time between professional commitments and Rome, and Damiano describes the feeling of home no longer as a specific place, but as the presence of the person next to him.

The marriage comes at a dynamic professional time for both of them. Dove Cameron continues to combine her music career with acting projects, while Damiano Davide develops his solo music career in parallel with the fame he gained as the frontman of Måneskin. After more than two years of a public relationship, the two chose Italy and the Tuscan landscape for the next big step in their relationship.