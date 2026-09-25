Nikita Vysotsky on Marina Vladi: "I respect her for what she did for my father"

The death of Marina Vladi caused reactions in Russia and France, and among the first to speak about her was Nikita Vysotsky – the son of the legendary Russian poet and singer Vladimir Vysotsky.

Vladi, Vysotsky's last wife, died on September 24 at the age of 88. Her family announced the news, indicating that she died at home, surrounded by her loved ones and her animals.

Nikita Vysotsky speaks not only about the famous actress, but also about her place in his father's life. He emphasized that he respected Vladi for what she had done for Vladimir Vysotsky and for the years they had spent together.

Twelve years together

Marina Vladi and Vladimir Vysotsky married in 1969. Vladi was already a famous French actress when they met. Their relationship changed the lives of both of them. She spent a significant part of her time in Moscow, and their relationship continued until Vysotsky's death in 1980.

After his death, Vladi dedicated the book “Vladimir, or the Interrupted Flight“ to him, in which she tells about their relationship.

An actress with an international career

Marina Vladi was born in France to a family with Russian roots.

Her career began as a teenager. She starred in French and Italian productions and worked with directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, Orson Welles and Ettore Scola.

In 1963, she received the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for Marco Ferreri's “The Marriage Bed“.

But for the Russian audience, her name will forever remain associated with Vysotsky.

“I respect her“

For Nikita Vysotsky, Marina Vladi's importance is not limited to the fact that she was his father's wife. He speaks respectfully of her role in Vysotsky's life and the support she provided him.

This is also one of the reasons why the news of her death has particular weight in Russia – Vladi remains one of the few individuals who were directly close to Vysotsky in the last years of his life.

Marina Vladi passed away at the age of 88, but the story of her relationship with Vysotsky remains one of the most famous love stories in Russian culture of the 20th century.