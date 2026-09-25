Diona has started driving again after a two-year hiatus, but not without a dose of fear of cops. The singer says that getting her driver's license back was followed by a serious internal battle and fear of getting back in the car.

“They gave me my license back, but I had a traumatic process in my brain“, Diona tells “Bulgaria Dnes“. She reveals that she went through several refresher courses before gradually gathering the courage to drive again. According to her, the first moments behind the wheel were quite disturbing and she literally fought a battle with herself.

The singer lost her license after the incident in 2024, when she was stopped for a check in Sofia on “Bulgaria“ Boulevard. The field test then reported the presence of cocaine and marijuana, confirmed by the singer's blood sample, who was detained for 24 hours, and subsequently the case went to court.

In the trial, the singer cited the use of “Nurofen“ as an explanation, but ultimately pleaded guilty. This was followed by the revocation of her driver's license for 13 months and a fine.

Today, Diona already admits that the revocation of her license has become a serious lesson for her and hopes that this period will remain in the past forever.

“I am slowly starting to drive again, but I am now very careful and responsible behind the wheel“, says the singer.

According to her, the troubles have made her rethink her own behavior. Diona admits that in the past she was more boisterous and wayward, and this later played a bad joke on her.

Now she speaks of humility as one of the most important things she has learned. The singer believes that one can state one's position confidently, without necessarily raising one's voice or trying to dominate others.

“Humility gives me strength today“, Diona also admits, adding that she has realized something important – true strength does not lie in a person shouting and showing off, but in being able to calmly and confidently stand up for oneself.

Against the backdrop of the difficult period, the singer defines the past summer as one of the most memorable in her life. In addition to having time to rest, she managed to combine personal recharging with new professional commitments.

Diona herself calls this “the summer of my rebirth“ – a period in which, according to her, she was able to leave some of the old problems behind and look at her life in a new way.

The singer now also has a new musical project. She recently presented the song “Temperature“, which is a joint song with folk singer Ivayla. The project was produced by Galin's Alpha Music label, which was her producer in the past. Diona emphasizes that her relationship with Galin has remained good and the two continue to be close. According to her, she always accepts an invitation to work together when he proposes a new project.

The filming of “Temperature“ went smoothly and without serious complications, and the reactions after the premiere pleased the singer. She says that young people started using the song on TikTok, which showed her that the song had reached the audience it was aimed at. The title “Temperature“ itself also has a catchy story. Diona explains that the idea came from the vision of the two singers – according to her, men get a fever when they see them together.

The new song turned out to be important from another perspective as well. After the arrest and the subsequent problems, the singer admits that she went through a professional stagnation. However, with “Temperature“ her club performances gradually returned, which made her particularly happy.

Diona also does not hide that on a personal level she feels good. She says that she is in love, happy and satisfied with her life. After the difficult period, the singer obviously looks at both her career and her personal choices with different eyes.

Despite the positive assessment, however, she admits that she does not want to brag too much so as not to “pull the devil by the tail“. After everything she's been through, Diona clearly prefers to move forward more carefully – and this time not just behind the wheel.