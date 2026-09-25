The US celebrates Dolly Parton Day today in iconic pink

Communities across the US mark September 25 in memory of American country singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton. The date 9/25 is a symbolic reference to one of her most recognizable hits, “9 to 5“, which became a part of American pop culture after its release in 1980.

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026 in Nashville at the age of 80 after a short and secret battle with cancer. Her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory make a donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the children's literacy program that has become one of her most significant philanthropic endeavors.

A month after the singer's death, September 25 is gradually becoming established as a day dedicated to her legacy. California officially established an annual Dolly Parton Day after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the relevant law. The date is also being celebrated by cities and communities in other parts of the United States, including Portland and Manhattan.

In San Francisco, Dolly Parton fans gather in Union Square for the free Dolly Day event. The program includes music and performances, and visitors are encouraged to show up in sequins, fringe, cowboy hats, elaborate hairstyles and pink outfits inspired by the star's signature style.

New Orleans is also turning the day into a large-scale public tribute. The Krewe of Dolly leads a procession from Armstrong Park through the French Quarter to the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The local initiative also has a charitable purpose - to increase the number of children in the city who receive free books through the Imagination Library from about 3,700 to 6,000.

It is the promotion of children's reading that remains among the most significant parts of Dolly Parton's legacy. Founded in 1995, Imagination Library started with just over 1,700 books and now ships more than three million books every month to children around the world. Registered children receive a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth to age five.

For the first Dolly Day since her death, the Dollywood Foundation also announced a global initiative called “Give Like Dolly Day“. The campaign encourages people to support local Imagination Library partners and continue the singer's mission of book access and early literacy.

“For Dolly, giving has always been personal and heartfelt,“ says Dollywood Foundation President Jeff Conyers. Parton’s philanthropy extended far beyond her music career, and Imagination Library grew from a local program in Tennessee to an international initiative operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland.

A Texas farm, Rockin’ K Farms, honored Dolly Parton with a special corn maze.



📸: The MAiZE Inc pic.twitter.com/d3ns5dQra1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2026

Dolly Parton's connection to Tennessee, where she was born in 1946 and where she built much of her career and business, remains particularly strong. Following her death, authorities also took steps to rename Nashville International Airport in her honor. On September 11, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority board voted unanimously to begin the process, with the final name and practical details still being finalized.

Dolly Parton's musical legacy spans seven decades. Among the songs that defined her career are "Jolene," "9 to 5," and the song she wrote and originally performed, "I Will Always Love You," which became a worldwide hit later performed by Whitney Houston. Parton has received 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dolly Parton herself has repeatedly said that she wants to be remembered not only for her songs, but also for the good she has done. A month after her death, it is this combination of music, philanthropy, and her characteristic optimism that is at the center of events on September 25.