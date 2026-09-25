Vladimir Zombori with a musical debut: he released his first song "Neprestanno" (VIDEO)

We know Vladimir Zombori from theater, cinema and television - all spaces that challenge him to step out of himself and enter someone else's world.

Over the years, however, he has repeatedly given signs that outside of acting, there is another territory that excites him, namely that of music. That is why he is taking the next step and entering the role of a musical performer under the pseudonym ZOMBORI.

The first result of this direction is his debut single “Neprestanno”, which was released on September 24 at 7:00 PM.

The song reveals a fine and melodic vocal, a modern and delicate sound, with an emphasis on melody, atmosphere and emotion. The music and arrangement were created by ZOMBORI, Plamen Denchev and Alex Valeriev, and the lyrics were co-written with Preya.

Thus, in his first project, ZOMBORI stands not only in front of the microphone, but also in the very process of authorship. There is also a video for “Neprestanno“, realized by a young creative team with director Philip Kruz, photographer and stylist Daniela Yordanova, cinematographer Angel Angelov and lighting designer Daniel Dimitrov. The visual concept continues the aesthetics of the song and builds its own world around it.

For Vladimir Zombori, music is not a sharp turn from the familiar, but a new means of expression.