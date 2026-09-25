The release date of “Gremlins 3“ has been pushed back by nearly a year. “Warner Bros.“ has moved the film from its original November 19, 2027, release date to October 6, 2028, when the film is set to hit theaters. The studio announced the new date in a short teaser, and the change was confirmed by “Variety“ and “TWRAP“.

The third film in the series will be directed and produced by Chris Columbus. He wrote the original “Gremlins“ since 1984, but this is the first time he has taken the director's chair in the series. Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer along with Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage.

The script is still in development

Hannah Marks is writing the current version of the script, based on an original draft by Chris Columbus, Zach Lipowski and Adam Stein. Producers include Kristin Makosko Krieger and Halle Berry of Amblin Entertainment, as well as Michael Barnaton and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.

The film's official title, plot details or cast have not yet been announced. The project was first announced by David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, during a 2025 investor call.

The series begins with the 1984 hit.

The original “Gremlins“, directed by Joe Dante, tells the story of Billy and his unusual pet moguy. The creature seems harmless, but it has two strict rules: it must not get wet and it must not be fed after midnight. Violating them turns the small town into a scene of chaos.

The film was released in 1984 on a budget of about $11 million and grossed $212 million at the global box office. The sequel “Gremlins 2: The Next Generation“ appeared in 1990 and collected 41 million dollars. Subsequently, the production was established as a cult classic, and the third film will continue the series after a break of more than three decades.

Sources: Variety, BTA