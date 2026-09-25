Ashley Graham appeared in Milan with a bomber jacket over a tight dress (PHOTOS)

Plus-size model Ashley Graham once again attracted attention with a provocative fashion look during Milan Fashion Week. The 38-year-old American appeared in the Italian fashion capital with a leather bomber jacket worn directly over a tight dress.

Graham combined a voluminous leather jacket with a minimalist bottom, making the bomber jacket the main accent of the outfit. The look follows one of the current trends in star street style - the outerwear is worn as a separate element, without a traditional shirt or top underneath.

To finish, the model opted for elegant high-heeled shoes. Ashley Graham was photographed in Milan on September 22, and the fashion media also paid attention to her shoes - a model with a brown suede base and a contrasting light top, reminiscent of Chanel's classic two-tone shoes, writes Footwear News/Yahoo Style.

Graham's visit to Milan was not limited to star appearances on the streets of the city. She was among the famous models who participated in Vogue World: Milano 2026, held at the historic “Vittorio Emanuele II“ at the start of Milan Fashion Week.

On the catwalk, Ashley Graham took part in the part of the show dedicated to the image of the Italian film star and classic film femininity. Vogue (vogue.com) places Graham alongside Irina Shayk and Chinese model Xiao Wen Ju among the figures who have recreated this aesthetic.

Vogue World this year brought together a number of big names from fashion and show business, including Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Cerretti, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elseser and Helena Christensen. Italian fashion houses such as Prada, Armani, Versace, Ferragamo and Gucci were also represented in the large-scale show. Vogue defines the main theme of the event as a tribute to Italian craftsmanship and the human hand in the age of technology.

Ashley Graham has for years used her public appearances and work in fashion to draw attention to the wider representation of different types of women's bodies. Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue Italia (vogue.it), the model said that bodies are not a trend and that beauty can take many different forms.

Her latest appearances in Milan show that Graham continues to rely on the same formula - confident and bold fashion decisions that are difficult to go unnoticed.

Sources: Vogue – vogue.com