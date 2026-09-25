Gloria Petkova spoke on air about her relationship with Daniel Petkanov after the breakup

Gloria Petkova spoke about her breakup with Dani Petkanov and explained for the first time what led to the end of their relationship. The two have not been together for a long time, but have maintained good relations and continue to maintain contact. According to her, the breakup did not come after a dramatic breakup – the decision was mutual.

The topic came up during Gloria's participation as a weekly commentator on “Before Lunch“ on bTV, where this week she is together with Boro Parvi. Petkova did not open the conversation about her personal life herself, but the questions first from Olya Malinova, and then from Yana Doneva made her tell more.

“We have not been together for a long time, but we are on very good terms“, Gloria admitted. According to her, the two continue to talk, and their children also see each other from time to time.

“Everything is great in general“, she summarized. Then came the inevitable question – why they actually broke up.

Gloria explained that neither of them left the other. They came to the decision together, after deciding that their relationship no longer brought them the necessary happiness.

“We are both mature, intelligent people who can judge when they are more in the minus than in the plus... Our individual happiness has always been key“, she said. She added that the separation came about as a result of “one or two things“, without revealing exactly what they were.

The conversation also took an unexpected direction. Gloria admitted that if her relationship with Dani had led to marriage, she would have insisted that he take her last name, and not the other way around.

And it turned out that this was not just a joke. Petkova explained her position with the view that it is the woman who gives birth to the children and thus continues the family.

“The mother is certain, but the father... not always“, she said.

Therefore, if she ever decides to get married, Gloria already knows one of her conditions - her future husband must become part of the Petkova family.