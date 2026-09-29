Noisi declared his love for Maria Ignatova on their 5th anniversary (PHOTO)

Maria Ignatova and the journalist and Ivaylo Tsvetkov-Noisi celebrated both her birthday and the fifth anniversary of their wedding. The two personal holidays coincide, after the couple chose September 26 for their wedding day in 2021.

On this personal occasion, Noisi sent a romantic message to his wife, whom he described as „a beautiful mind in a beautiful body“ and simply „my Maria“.

„Happy birthday, love, and happy wooden wedding“, the journalist wrote. Maria Ignatova answered succinctly and personally with lyrics from a song: “Stay, my love“.

On September 26, 2026, the TV presenter turned 47, and on the same date in 2021, they married in a discreet ceremony in the village of Zhiten near Sofia. Instead of a traditional white wedding dress, the presenter chooses a model in a delicate pale pink shade.

The wedding was organized away from the social scene and with a limited number of guests. The couple's best men are singer and TV presenter Alex Raeva and Alexander Zhekov, a close friend of Ivaylo Tsvetkov. Their children from previous relationships, Noizy's daughter Anna and Maria Ignatova's son Viktor, also have a special role in the ceremony.

The curious thing is that according to their story after the wedding there was no traditional formal marriage proposal between the two. The decision to get married came naturally in their relationship, and the ceremony itself reflected their desire to keep the celebration intimate and focused on the closest people.