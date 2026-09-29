Alex Raeva shared curious details about her husband and their relationship (VIDEO)

„My husband is 180 degrees from me – he was sent to me by the One up there to torture me!“

With her typical sense of self-irony, Alex Raeva described her relationship with her husband in an interview with Lora Krumova in the studio of "Na fokus".

However, behind the funny line lies a serious life lesson. The singer admitted that the two are fundamentally different in character and it is her husband who has been teaching her for nearly eight years to be more patient, which is not easy for her. Alex Raeva explained that she likes things to happen quickly, organized and according to her ideas, while in her relationship situations develop differently.

„I want things to happen my way and in fact this is my great life struggle – not to demand it from people, but to demand it from myself“, admitted the singer, who defines herself as one of her strictest judges. Her self-criticism is so strong that for a long time it even stopped her from accepting the challenge „Like two drops of water“. The reason was that she herself did not feel sufficiently prepared for the difficult imitations and acting.

However, it turns out that the real school of patience for Raeva is neither the stage nor television, but her own family. Her partner Lyubomir is almost her complete opposite.

“He torments me with exactly that - patience, chaos... I want things to be done quickly, to happen quickly. With him, it's slow, sluggish, calm“, said Alex, who usually rarely burns for her family life. It was these differences that gradually became one of the most important lessons for the singer.