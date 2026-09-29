Natalia Simeonova surprisingly returned to the air of bTV

Natalia Simeonova surprised viewers with her appearance in the studio of "Before Noon" on bTV on the first day of the week. Instead of taking the place of presenter, the emblem of "Sea of Love" entered a new role - as a guest commentator, which delighted her fans who remember her from the hit romantic show.

In the bTV studio and in the company of the usual presenters, Natalia Simeonova commented on the interesting topics of the day, and the show announced that she will remain on the air throughout the week.

Many are already wondering whether her participation and return to the air is not an attempt for her to revive her career as a presenter on the television, which broadcast the cult show, in which love was the main motive and which broadcasted different dramatic situations every week - reconciliations, breakups, kind gestures and marriage proposals.

Natalia Simeonova herself does not reveal what her future plans for television are and whether she has any at all, but it is a fact that the interest of the viewers has been aroused, and her behavior in front of the camera remains professional and refined.