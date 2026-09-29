An 1891 patent shows how to place toilet paper

The end of the toilet paper should hang on the outside of the roll — so that the sheet unwinds towards the person, not the wall. This is the familiar “face-first“ position and is the most practical way to place it with a standard horizontal holder.

What Seth Wheeler's patent shows

The “above or below the roll“ debate has raged on for decades, but a historic drawing by inventor Seth Wheeler provides a clear answer to the way the product was conceived. The US patent US465588A was issued on December 22, 1891 and is entitled “Roll of Toilet Paper“. In the illustration, the end of the sheet is shown hanging in front.

In the description, Wheeler writes:

“My invention consists of a roll of connected sheets of toilet paper.“

The main purpose of the patent is to separate the sheets more easily and cleanly, without tearing the adjacent sheet. The document does not introduce a rule about hygiene and does not claim that one direction protects against bacteria.

Why the sheet outside is more convenient

When placed with the end outside, the loose sheet is immediately visible, is easier to grasp and is torn off in one movement. It also stands away from the wall or the back of the holder. This reduces the likelihood of the hand touching the surface when unrolling the paper.

These arguments explain why the “face forward“ position is often considered the correct one in homes, hotels and public restrooms. However, they are mostly related to convenience and usage, not to a proven medical effect.

Are there any cases in which the roll can be against the wall

Yes. If there is a cat or a small child in the house, placing the end against the wall can limit unwanted unrolling of the roll. The same applies when the design of the holder does not allow the loose sheet to stand firmly in front.

Therefore, the 1891 patent may end the dispute about the historical design of the roll, but it does not cancel personal preferences. With a simple holder, the easiest and most practical choice remains to have the sheet hanging from the front.

Sources: patents.google.com