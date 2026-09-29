RAYE Reveals the Truth About Her Relationship with Michael B. Jordan

British singer RAYE has denied rumors that she is romantically involved with American actor Michael B. Jordan. The speculation began after the two were spotted together at the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in California in August.

The 28-year-old singer commented on their relationship during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. “We're just friends who love roller coasters”, RAYE said.

Photos and videos posted by park visitors showed the singer and 39-year-old Michael B. Jordan on several rides. The photos quickly sparked speculation about a new star couple, but according to RAYE, their meeting was friendly.

The singer also revealed that the two are also connected professionally, but refused to give details.

“Technically I'm not allowed to talk about it because I could get in trouble“, joked RAYE in an interview with Extra.

According to reports, the British singer is working on music for a film project that Michael B. Jordan is involved in. It has not yet been confirmed which production this is.

After the success of “Sinners“ the actor has several major projects in various stages of development. Among them are a new version of “The Thomas Crown Affair“, “Rainbow Six“ and “Miami Vice '85“ with Austin Butler. Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, is also involved in the development of “I Am Legend 2“, “Methuselah“ and the next film in the “Creed“ series.

Michael B. Jordan's last publicly confirmed relationship was with model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey. The two split in 2022.

The British singer rarely talks in detail about her romantic relationships. In the past, her name has been linked in the media with rapper Drake and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, but RAYE has not publicly confirmed romantic relationships with them.

However, the singer openly uses her personal experiences as material for her music. In the song “Nightingale Lane“ from the album “This Music May Contain Hope“ she talks about a painful breakup with a man she describes as her first love.

RAYE even commemorated the experience with a sense of humor by placing an improvised blue memorial plaque in a pub in South London. The inscription says that it was there on February 27, 2019, that the singer experienced “the biggest heartbreak of her life“.

In an interview with Vogue in 2025, RAYE admitted that her last difficult breakup changed her attitude towards love. According to her, the relationship lasted about two years, and the recovery after the end took her several years.

The singer already has an idea for the title of her next album. She revealed to The Times that she wants her third studio project to be called “And Then She Fell in Love“. RAYE, however, has an unusual condition for its creation: she will not start writing the songs until she actually falls in love. “Whether it takes one, five or ten years“, the singer said.

For now, Michael B. Jordan is clearly not the person to start this musical project. According to RAYE herself, the relationship between the two is friendly and professional.