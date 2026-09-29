Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman: 14 years of love

In one of the first photos, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are side by side at a ball in Paris in 2011. At that time, the two were not yet a family, but they were already demonstrating the closeness that years later would turn into one of the most discreet Hollywood relationships.

On September 29, 2026, Hathaway and Shulman will celebrate 14 years of their wedding. The couple married on September 29, 2012 in Big Sur, California, after four years of dating. To mark the anniversary, People recalls 16 of their joint appearances – from the red carpet and the Cannes Film Festival to sporting events and moments when the two are simply laughing or holding hands.

„The love of my life“

Hathaway and Shulman met in 2008. The actress later described the beginning of their relationship with unusual clarity. „The second I met him, I knew he was the love of my life,“ she told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Over the years, the two have rarely let the public see their private lives. Instead, they have attended important events together – such as the ceremony where Hathaway received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the premiere of „The Musician“ on Broadway and the Cannes Film Festival.

From the first „Oscar“ to the third child

Shulman was by Hathaway's side during one of the most significant moments in her career. In 2013, she won her first „Oscar“ for her role as Fantine in „Les Misérables“. That same year, the two were photographed together at the Vanity Fair magazine after-party, and earlier Hathaway shared a kiss with him at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Their family life grew with the birth of their two sons - Jonathan in 2016 and Jack in 2019. On June 19, 2026, Hathaway announced that she was expecting her third child. The news was announced by the actress herself with a short video showing her pregnancy.

През септември 2026 г. Хатауей и Шулман отново се появяват заедно – този път на откриването на магазин на „Монклер“ в Ню Йорк. Няколко месеца по-рано посещават и представянето на круизната колекция на „Луи Вюитон“ за 2027 г. Така снимките от последните 14 години очертават не толкова показна, колкото постоянна връзка – от първите им публични появи до очакването на третото им дете.

Източници: People, Harper’s Bazaar