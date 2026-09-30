The legendary DIRE STRAITS LEGACY with last concerts in Bulgaria - in Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo

The cult British band Dire Straits Legacy says goodbye to the Bulgarian audience with two large-scale concerts in Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo - on September 30th and October 1st. There are still last tickets left for the show of the beloved band of several generations.

Fans of the famous musicians will be able to experience once again the magic of hits such as „Money for nothing“, „Sultans of swing“, „Six blade knife“ and many others. The concerts will feature original members of Dire Straits, alongside world-class musicians.

Dire Straits Legacy brings the iconic band's unique sound back to life, especially for fans in Bulgaria.

The supergroup started in 1977 and quickly gained popularity in the UK and then around the world. Their most successful album “Brothers in Arms“ reached a staggering 30 million sales and became the eighth fastest-selling album in the history of the UK.

Expect many surprises and a show unlike any other before.