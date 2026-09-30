The new employees

Nikola and Bogoy Bogdanov are the creators of a single AI operational brain for managing various businesses. They work with large companies, where they implement a unique operational AI system specific to the needs of each business, working with teams to maintain process efficiency.

They build operational awareness of the business, which allows us to create personalized AI employees who can be useful in a variety of areas - sales, marketing, management, business analysis, etc.

They have their own innovative platform that allows them to develop any employees they want, who really work like colleagues, in the context of the business, help, do repetitive work, do not take breaks, do not grumble, do not make mistakes often.

Every year, Bogoy and Nikola hold the Business Agility Bulgaria conference, which helps teams to be flexible, adaptive and constructive in dynamic times of change, especially under the influence of artificial intelligence.

Behind the “single managing AI brain”, stand AI employees or as the brothers call them - employees who are digitally made in the human image and likeness, in order to be more receptive to working together and to create the feeling of a real colleague who can be trusted.

The brothers' system does not require firing or eliminating employees, but rather reclassifying them to functions that will make them more efficient in the entire work process, using the advantages of AI, which saves time and effort.

The brothers decided to try out the technological miracle first at their workplace AI at business, together with their team of the best IT specialists in our country, so that they can offer it to other businesses. They named their first AI manager - Dara, after Bogoy's eldest daughter. Meet her and the others:

Name: Dara

Born:At AI at Business as an internal AI colleague; her age is measured in versions and accumulated context, not years.

Position: Operational awareness of AI at Business.

Responsibilities:Connects information between communication, calendar, CRM, documents and work systems; monitors for missed tasks, unclear owners and open commitments; prepares reports, summaries and next steps.

Special skills: Maintains long-term organizational context, discovers connections between people, meetings, tasks and documents and turns scattered information into concrete action.

Helps who and for what? Helps the entire team work as one coordinated system and not lose important decisions and commitments.

Name: Lucy

Position:Personal AI assistant and guardian of personal work context.

Responsibilities:Prioritizes, maintains personal context, prepares brief reports and drafts and passes company tasks to the correct operational process.

Special skills: Distinguishes personal from company commitments, filters out the noise and displays only the decisions, risks and important next steps actions.

Helps who and for what? Helps Bogoy manage his attention and time, without personal and company tasks getting mixed up or duplicated.

Name: Dexter

Born: As a specialized AI profile for analyzing sales conversations and business data.

Position: AI analyst and digital sales mentor.

Responsibilities: Analyzes conversations according to clear criteria, detects missed questions and signals, structures conclusions and shows trends in performance.

Special skills: Works consistently with a large volume of conversations and data, explains his assessments and turns observations into concrete feedback.

Helps who and for what? It helps sales teams and executives improve the quality of conversations and make decisions based on facts, not just feelings.

Why did you decide to create human-like agents?

We don't give them a human appearance to hide the fact that they are artificial intelligence. We give them a recognizable identity to make the invisible software role understandable to people. When an AI agent has a name, a face, and a clearly described function, it is easier for a person to know who to turn to, what to expect, and where the boundaries of their responsibility lie.

How do you decide on female or male gender?

Gender does not determine an agent's abilities. It is part of the communication image, just like name, voice, and visual style. We choose them according to the role, the environment, the language and the way the agent needs to communicate, avoiding the cliché that certain professions are “masculine“ or “feminine“. The most important thing is that the images are distinguishable from each other, natural for the team and consistent with the nature of the role.

How do you come up with their names - who is named after whom?

The names don't have to be based on real people. We're looking for a short, easy-to-pronounce and memorable name that sounds natural in everyday conversation and distinguishes the role. "Dara" conveys a sense of close colleague and help; "Lucy" sounds more personal and conversational; "Dexter" suggests precision and dexterity. The name is not a decoration, but an address through which the team understands which AI agent is responsible for what.

Is it important for a person that the avatar has a human appearance? Does this psychologically facilitate the workflow?

Yes, a human appearance can reduce psychological distance. It's easier to say "Dara, check this out!" or "Lucy, sort out my day!" than to remember the names of systems, menus and commands. The image helps with orientation, memorization, and building a work habit.

But the face alone does not create trust. Trust comes when the agent works consistently, cites its sources, admits what it doesn't know, respects permissions, and leaves important decisions to the human. A human image opens the door, reliable work turns it into a colleague.

Does the avatar acquire human traits by learning and communicating with you? What?

It does not develop human consciousness, feelings, or its own ego. However, over time, it adapts to the way we work: it learns the vocabulary, priorities, preferences, rhythm of communication, and our criteria for a good decision. That's why it may seem more direct, more patient, shorter, or even with a sense of humor.

These are acquired patterns of communication and work, not human experiences. The important thing is to make the distinction clear: personality facilitates collaboration, but it should not mislead the person as to what lies behind it.

Can Lucy, Dara or another AI avatar replace a real colleague? If not, why?

An AI agent can take on many tasks and entire parts of a job: monitoring systems, finding information, doing analyses, preparing drafts, reminding, coordinating and checking that the agreement has been fulfilled. In these activities, it is often faster, more consistent and can work continuously.

But a person is not a list of tasks. A real colleague has responsibility, moral and professional judgment, empathy, relationships, intuition in ambiguous situations and the ability to take risks on his own behalf. Therefore, the more accurate question is not “who will be replaced“, but “how will the work change“. AI takes over the repetitive observation, information processing and some of the coordination, while humans retain the decisions, relationships, leadership and responsibility for the final result.

For us, a good model is not a person against a machine, but a person with a much stronger operational capacity. This is what makes an AI avatar a useful colleague without pretending to be a human.