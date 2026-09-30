Which mother will send her 22-year-old son to a love reality show with a tracking device in her luggage? This is the question all fans of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ are asking themselves, after the production showed Radoslav Angelov's tracker, with which he was sent to the show. Intrigi.bg managed to find the answer to this question.

Eli Angelova – Rado's mother, turned out to be a top beauty and far sexier than the young man's chosen one in the reality show. Namely – 32-year-old Gabriela Petrova.

In addition to the fact that Eli clearly has no corrections on herself, for her 50 years the sexy mom has a killer figure and well-maintained forms. She relies only on her natural beauty.

In contrast to her, “Rado's aunt“, as Gabi is called on the outside, is quite tuned up – she has a silicone bust, a nose job, a significant amount of hyaluron in her lips, fillers in her cheekbones, a face concreted with Botox, and so on.

Неслучайно зрители на „Ергенът: Любов в рая“ подозират, че майката на Радо е изпаднала в ужас, гледайки избора на сина си в риалити шоуто.

Че Ели е доста чувствителна, що се отнася до сина си, пролича още преди няколко епизода, когато от продукцията разкриха, че Радо е влязъл в шоуто с тракер в багажа, сложен от майка му.

„Родителите на малки ученици слагат подобни в раниците на децата си. Това нормално ли е според теб?“, питаха Габи от продукцията.

„Today you become a man, but for me you will always be that smiling child that I held by the hand and led through the world. You are my pride, my joy, my meaning. I will always be by your side – in thoughts, in my heart, in silence“, Rado's mother wrote on the occasion of his 21st birthday on social networks.

Source: hotarena.net