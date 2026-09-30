Rihanna Arrives in Paris for Fashion Week (VIDEO)

Rihanna is already among the most notable star faces at Paris Fashion Week. The singer appeared at the Matières Fécales show on September 28, and a day later was among the guests at the presentation of the Dior women's collection for the spring-summer 2027 season.

Her first appearance was at the Matières Fécales fashion show - a fashion house founded by the Canadian design duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran. The presentation took place at the Place de la République and attracted attention for the experimental nature of the brand and the presence of Rihanna.

Rihanna on the front row at Dior

On September 29, the singer took a front row seat at the Dior show in the Tuileries Gardens. Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalia and Cynthia Erivo were next to her, and on the catwalk, the creative director of the French fashion house Jonathan Anderson presented 65 looks.

The collection was built around the idea of casual dressing and combining different elements. “It's a walk, the idea is for people to dress to walk in the park“, said Anderson, quoted by The Independent.

Rihanna's appearances come at the beginning of Paris Fashion Week, which for the spring-summer 2027 season began on September 28 and continues until October 6. The singer's presence marked one of the first strong star-studded starts to the events, where attention is traditionally divided between new collections and celebrities in the front row.

Music, cosmetics and fashion

Rihanna has had an influence outside the music scene for years. She has developed a business in cosmetics and fashion, and her public appearances often become independent highlights during major international fashion forums.

This year, the singer attracted attention with her first appearance in Paris, and then appeared at one of the most anticipated Dior shows. The star presence is expected to remain among the distinctive elements of Fashion Week in the French capital until its conclusion on October 6.

Sources: Vogue, Independent