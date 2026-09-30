Recipe of the day: Italian cantuccini with pistachios

Required products:

white flour - 300 g

sugar - 140 g

eggs - 2 pcs.

butter - 60 g

baking powder - 1 tsp.

vanilla sugar - 10 g

salt - 1/4 tsp.

raw pistachios without salt - 100 g

dried blueberries - 80 g

flour for shaping - 1 s.l.

Method of preparation:

The first baking forms the dough

The butter is melted and allowed to cool slightly. The eggs are beaten with the sugar and vanilla sugar, then the butter is added to them. The flour, baking powder and salt are mixed separately and gradually added to the liquid mixture. A soft and slightly sticky dough is obtained, to which the pistachios and dried blueberries are added.

The dough is divided into two parts. An oblong roll about 5-6 centimeters wide is formed from each. The two rolls are placed in a tray covered with baking paper and baked for 25 minutes at 180 degrees with upper and lower heat. They should firm up and start to turn slightly pink.

The second baking makes the cantucine crispy

After removing from the oven, the rolls should rest for 10 minutes. This pause makes cutting easier, as the completely hot dough crumbles more easily. With a serrated knife, the rolls are cut diagonally into slices about 1.5 centimeters thick.

The pieces are arranged flat on the tray and baked again for 12-15 minutes at 160 degrees. If desired, they can be turned once to dry evenly on both sides. The finished cantucine should be dry to the touch and golden on the edges, but not too dark. After cooling, their crispiness increases.

These Italian biscuits are served with coffee, tea or sweet dessert wine. To maintain their texture, they should be stored completely cool in a well-sealed box, where they can be stored for up to two weeks.

Source: Gotvach.bg.