Bruce Willis' daughter shares touching PHOTO of 71-year-old actor

Talulah Willis shared a rare family photo with her father Bruce Willis that caught the attention of fans of the Hollywood actor. In the photo, 32-year-old Tallulah kisses him on the head and gently holds his face, while 71-year-old Willis smiles with his eyes closed.

“So cute!“, Tallulah wrote in the post shared on September 28. The photo was quickly picked up by entertainment media, as the “Die Hard“ star's relatives rarely post new images of him.

The photo shows a brief family moment, without containing any new information about the actor's health.

Семейството на Брус Уилис обяви през 2022 г., че той се оттегля от актьорската професия след диагноза афазия, а през 2023 г. съобщи, че лекарите са установили фронтотемпорална деменция.

Семейството продължава да пази личното му пространство

Брус Уилис е баща на пет дъщери. Талула, Румър и Скаут са негови деца от брака му с Деми Мур, а Мейбъл и Евелин са дъщери на актьора и Ема Хеминг Уилис.

In August of this year, Willis attended Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acey in Sun Valley, Idaho. And then the family shared photos from the event, in which the actor is with the newlyweds.

His appearance in the new photo has once again drawn attention to the way his loved ones share moments of family life without revealing more details of his personal life.

Source: TMZ