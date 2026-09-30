The Beverly Hills mansion where Taylor Swift worked on her 1989 album is up for sale again. The Pillsbury Estate's starting price is $7,995,000.

The North Beverly Drive estate sits on about 1.5 acres and includes two lots. The main house has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, while a separate guest house adds another bedroom and a bathroom. The mansion offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total.

The home associated with “1989“

Swift bought the Pillsbury Estate in 2011 for just over $3.55 million and owned it until 2018. It was there that she worked on her fifth studio album, “1989“, released in 2014.

The house is also known from the Vogue video “73 Questions“ with the singer. After the sale in 2018, the property passed to fashion designer Nicholas Bijan and interior designer Roxie Bijan. The deal was made off the public market, and the Los Angeles Times reports that the price was $4 million.

Renovations and personal history

After the purchase, the Bijans renovated the interior of the mansion. The result was featured in Architectural Digest in 2021. In the house's office, the couple discovered a piano, which Nicholas Bijan says influenced him to create his own fashion label.

“It feels like you're in the English countryside — but you can get in the car and drive straight to the Polo Lounge,“ Bijan told Page Six.

The couple married at the mansion in 2020 after their Lake Como wedding plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An olive tree planted by Swift's former partner Calvin Harris also remains in the garden.

What's on the property

Features of the Pillsbury Estate include a pickleball court, mature oaks, fountains, fire pits, a gourmet kitchen, a wet bar and parking for about eight cars. The listing lists the living area as about 4,500 square feet.

There is a discrepancy in the year of construction. The current listing lists 1927, while the Los Angeles Times reported in 2018 that the house was built in 1941.

Source: PageSix