Jacob Elordi Outraged at Paparazzi in Paris Over Kendall Jenner (VIDEO)

Australian actor Jacob Elordi got into a tense situation with paparazzi in Paris after photographers followed him during an evening walk with American model Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old star of the series „Euphoria“ and the films „Priscilla“ and „Saltburn“ asked the photographers to let the two of them go home to their hotel in peace.

„Wait, wait. Can we just walk home?“, Jacob Elordi asked the photographers. After the filming continued, the actor repeated his request: „Can we just go back to the hotel? No flashes. Just let us go“.

Elordi and 30-year-old Kendall Jenner held hands during their walk in the French capital. The actor accompanied the model after her participation in the L'Oréal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

A day earlier, the two were also spotted together in Italy, where Kendall Jenner had commitments around Milan Fashion Week.

According to media reports, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's relationship began earlier in 2026. The two sparked serious interest in April when they were photographed kissing at a party after Justin Bieber's performance at the Coachella festival.

In the following months, the actor and the model were spotted together in various places, including Hawaii and Japan. Footage of them walking hand in hand in Tokyo also attracted attention on social networks.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall themselves Jenner has not yet made a detailed public statement about their relationship.

The Australian actor is known for his reluctance to make his personal life part of his public image and does not maintain an official presence on social media.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings“ in February, Jacob Elordi commented on his attitude towards fame, emphasizing that his main ambition has always been the acting profession.

“My dream was to be an actor. I got exactly what I wanted, and that's about all I can handle,“ said Jacob Elordi.