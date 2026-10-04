World Animal Day: Sofia with two initiatives

Sofia celebrates World Animal Day with a program at the zoo and a charity run in Borisova Gradina. The theme of this year's initiative is “See the world through their eyes“ - a call for people to slow down and look at animals differently.

At the Sofia Zoo, the special program is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The emphasis is on the role of the zoo as a center for biodiversity conservation.

Running for a cause in Borisova Gradina

Registration for the charity run, organized by the SAY association, begins at 10 a.m. in Borisova Gradina. The event itself starts at 11 a.m., and the planned distance is 5 kilometers.

Four-legged participants are also welcome in the initiative. They are not required to complete the entire route. The funds raised will be directed to various campaigns of the association.

„We want to expand the circle of our compassion to all of them“, said Petya Altimirska from KAJI to „Horizont“.

In her words, the motto „The Wide Circle of Love“ draws attention not only to pets, but also to animals in industrial farms and laboratories, as well as to wild and aquatic animals.

The initiative began 101 years ago

In 2026, World Animal Day will be 101 years old. The initiative was started by dog trainer Heinrich Zimmermann in Berlin. Initially, March 24 was chosen as Animal Day, but later the date was moved to October 4.

The new date coincides with the day of honoring St. Francis of Assisi, who is considered the patron saint of animals. Thus, the day combines educational and charitable initiatives with a call for a more responsible attitude towards animals.

Sources: BNR