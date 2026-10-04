Eurovision star Antigoni arrives in Sofia

„Eurovision“ star Antigoni arrived in Sofia for the finale of her summer European tour. The Bulgarian capital is the seventh and final city on the tour of the singer, who represented Cyprus at the contest with the song „JALLA“.

The singer will stay in Sofia for three days. She plans to explore the city and try Bulgarian food, and she admitted to NOVA that this is her first real visit to the capital. As a child, Antigoni came to Bulgaria for a ski vacation in Bansko.

„This is the last stop, so now there is pressure on the Bulgarian audience to give us the best energy for the last show. "I'm so sad that the tour is ending," the singer said in her interview with NOVA.

Antigoni also talked about her relationship with the Bulgarian representative of „Eurovision“ DARA. The two became close during the contest. The singer has already written to DARA in the hope of meeting, but last she heard that the Bulgarian artist is in Greece.

„I simply adore Dara. She is wonderful. She has great energy“, said Antigoni.

The artist also commented on the success of „JALLA“. The video for the song was among the most viewed of this year's „Eurovision“. According to Antigoni, participating in the contest has opened her way to an international audience and a community that she defines as positive.

„JALLA“ is the Cypriot entry in „Eurovision 2026“, and Antigoni has become one of the recognizable faces of the contest.

Source: NOVA