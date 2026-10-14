One of the Vulcans goes to the Swamp in "Games of the Will"

A new episode of “Games of the Will“ will put the Vulcan tribe to another test. One of the inhabitants of the Isolator will be sent into exile to the Swamp, but his identity will become clear during the broadcast.

The situation comes to this after former members of the Doomed Joanna and Mario join the Reds after winning an individual battle. The change rearranges the ratio between the participants and further complicates the game for the Vulcans.

Three tribes go to the Arena

The three teams will again participate in the War of the Tribes. The battle for inviolability will include tests of communication, teamwork and patience. Two of the tribes will win salvation, while the losing team will face nominations by the fire.

The episode will also show new twists in the social game. Conflicts are expected between some of the tribesmen, which will increase the tension outside the battlefield. The broadcast starts at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg