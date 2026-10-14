Elen Koleva was first Svetoslav Terziyski's girlfriend before she started a relationship with his brother Kalin Terziyski. This is what the late writer's older brother said in an interview for “Bulgaria Dnes“, also published by HotArena. “Elen Koleva was my first boyfriend before she turned to my brother“, says Svetoslav Terziiski.

According to him, his relationship with the actress was not serious. He claims that Koleva ended their relationship after she showed interest in Kalin Terziyski. According to Svetoslav Terziyski's story, a kind of friendship remained between the two after that, since for a certain period Elen Koleva was the writer's partner and continued to visit the family home.

A story about the years of Kalin Terziyski

In the interview, Svetoslav Terziyski also spoke about a difficult period in his brother's life. He claims that Kalin Terziyski had a serious problem with alcohol from approximately 2002 to 2015. According to him, the addiction affected the writer's health, daily life and relationships with his loved ones.

“When they saw how bad it was, they ran away in terror“, says Svetoslav Terziyski about the women who approached his brother. He adds that despite his serious condition, Kalin Terziyski was lovable and aroused love interest in women over 50. These assessments, as well as the description of the writer's health, are personal statements by his brother.

Comment on Marta Petrova

Svetoslav Terziyski also talks about Marta Petrova, whom Kalin Terziyski presented as someone who helped him overcome his alcohol addiction. His brother states that he saw her once at their home in Bankya and expresses his personal opinion about her influence on the writer.

“In my opinion, she is potentially dangerous for weaker mental people“, says Svetoslav Terziyski. He describes Marta Petrova as a person with a strong desire to influence others, but does not provide evidence for his claims. Publicly confirmed data on specific actions of Petrova that would prove this assessment are not mentioned in the interview.

Kalin Terziyski died on January 22, 2026 at the age of 55. In October, the urn with his ashes was placed in the Artists' Alley of the Central Sofia Cemetery. The writer is the author of the novel “Alcohol“, as well as poetry collections, short stories and other novels.

Sources: hotarena.net, bgdnes.bg