The casting for ladies in "The Bachelor" 6 is now open

The exotic landscapes of South Africa will be the backdrop for the sixth season of “The Bachelor“, and bTV is already recruiting contestants for the romantic reality show. The casting is open for ladies who want to join a television adventure dedicated to meetings, emotions and the possibility of new love.

The new season is presented as a combination of romance and adventure. Among the highlights are meetings in a natural environment, sunsets and unexpected twists that will put the contestants before choices in their personal relationships.

Registration continues until October 31

Those wishing to apply for “The Bachelor“ 6 can be registered through the bTV casting form until October 31, 2026. At the moment, the names of the participants or the man around whom the new season will develop have not been announced.

The sixth season will continue the format in which the meetings and relationships between the participants develop in various romantic and exotic locations. This time, the production will take the love adventure to South Africa.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg