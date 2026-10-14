Roger Moore: 10 unknown facts about the seventh James Bond

Before Roger Moore became James Bond, he drew cartoons, worked as an extra and tried to break through as an actor. Born on October 14, 1927 in the London district of Stockwell, he was the only child of a policeman and his wife.

At the age of 15, he left school and began working as an animator trainee. His career at the studio ended quickly after he damaged drawings on celluloid sheets. Moore himself later described this as one of those failures that changed the direction of his life.

A chance encounter leads him to the cinema

His first appearance on screen was small - as an extra in the 1945 film “Caesar and Cleopatra“. Director Brian Desmond Hirst noticed the young Londoner and helped him enter the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. There, Moore studied with Lois Maxwell, who years later became the famous Miss Moneypenny in the Bond films.

Before the big roles, the actor went through various professions. He posed for knitting catalogs, worked as a waiter, dishwasher and street vendor. During his military service, he received the nickname “The Duchess“ for his refined demeanor and impeccable appearance.

Before Bond, there was Simon Templar

Popularity came with the television series “The Saint“, in which Moore played Simon Templar between 1962 and 1969. The character is an elegant adventurer and master of deception - a role that prepared the audience for his later image of James Bond.

Moore debuted as Agent 007 in “Live and Let Die“ in 1973. Six more films followed: “The Man with the Golden Gun“, “The Spy Who Loved Me“, “Moonraker“, “For Your Eyes Only“, “Octopuses“ and “Eyes Wide Shut“. He played Bond in a total of seven productions between 1973 and 1985.

The actor doesn't take his fame too seriously. One of his most famous self-deprecating lines is: “My acting range has always been somewhere between raising the left eyebrow and raising the right.“

The cause he puts above Bond

In 1991, Moore became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He was introduced to the organization by Audrey Hepburn, and his first missions took him to Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras. He later visited children's programs in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Moore spoke about HIV and AIDS, child labor, landmine injuries, and iodine deficiency. As honorary chairman of an international campaign, he helped raise $91 million to combat iodine deficiency.

“I may be best known for my role as James Bond, but my work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is the one I feel most passionate about,” says Moore.

He was awarded the rank of Commander in 1999 for his humanitarian work, and was knighted in 2003. Roger Moore died in Switzerland on 23 May 2017, but remains the only actor to have played Bond in seven films in the official series.

Sources: bfi.org.uk, independent.co.uk, theguardian.com