The Internet has stopped! SpaceX has limited Starlink for the Ukrainian military and disrupted important combat operations

SpaceX has introduced a speed limit on Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian forces when moving. The measure affected the military StarShield package and cuts off the connection at speeds above 100 miles per hour, or about 160 km/h.

The restriction was initially announced by the former adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko. According to him, a number of important missions were disrupted due to the interruptions. He suggested that SpaceX may have taken the measure at the request of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine was not warned

The introduction of the restriction was also confirmed by Serhiy “Flash“ Beskrestnov, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky on defense technologies.

„I confirm that tonight SpaceX introduced a speed limit for Starlink terminals during movement. Currently, the limit applies to the military package of StarShield services and is set at a speed of 100 miles per hour“, Beskrestnov wrote.

He said that the Ukrainian defense forces did not receive any advance warning. According to the adviser, this led to the failure of several missions.

„Obviously, this action cannot be an accident and is related to the current political situation“, Beskrestnov said.

The limit does not mean a complete shutdown

The reported data does not indicate a complete shutdown of Starlink in Ukraine. According to Sternenko, standard satellite communication terminals continue to operate normally, while the problem affects terminals used in high-speed traffic.

Reuters reported that a source in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian forces, stationed on the southeastern front, confirmed the interruptions in the work of Starlink. The US administration and SpaceX have not publicly confirmed the claim that the restriction was introduced at a political request.

The news comes against a backdrop of political tensions between Washington and Kiev. On October 11, Elon Musk supported Donald Trump's position on Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and said that Volodymyr Zelensky had "overdone it."

Two days earlier, Beskrestnov had dismissed rumors about a complete shutdown of Starlink, spread by Russian channels on Telegram. He then stated that Ukraine has stable partnership relations with SpaceX and that the company has significant commercial interests in the country.

Sources: news.bg, interfax.com.ua, aol.com