Zelensky prepares changes in Kiev administration due to problems with the protection of critical infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that decisions are being prepared to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kiev. The plans also include changes to the protocols for managing the capital amid criticism of the implementation of the city's resilience measures, News.bg reports.

In a post on Telegram, Zelensky announced that on October 12, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief met, where reports on the implementation of resilience plans in the country's cities and regions were discussed.

“By mid-October, the implementation of resilience plans in almost the entire country - even in border and frontline areas - was more advanced than in Kiev“, the president said. He pointed out that the capital's residents are feeling the consequences, as power and water supply outages affect significant parts of the city even after single strikes by "Shahed" drones.

Zelensky announced that consultations have already begun on emergency measures in the field of security and governance to improve the situation and accelerate the implementation of the Kyiv resilience plan. According to him, he has spoken with representatives of the security services, business and local authorities, including Vasily Malyuk, Ivan Fedorov, Igor Terekhov, Konstantin Efimenko and Maxim Efimov.

“There are significant proposals and I am grateful for them. I will hold additional consultations, more meetings are planned”, the head of state said. He stressed the need for institutions to respond as quickly as possible to any security challenge and to ensure the implementation of decisions taken.

The president confirmed that specific measures are being prepared to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kiev, as well as "rational changes to the protocols for governing Kiev."

There has long been tension between Zelensky and the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, which has intensified in recent days with a series of public criticisms. Klitschko said that corruption in the president's entourage is damaging Ukraine's international image, and Zelensky responded with accusations that the mayor is not coping with the plan to protect Kiev from Russian strikes.