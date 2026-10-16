The most popular movies released on October 16th

On October 16th, films from completely different genres have appeared on the screen over the years - from horror classics and fantasy comedies to historical dramas and independent productions. Among the most recognizable titles are "Candyman", "Practical Magic", "Goosebumps", "Bridge of Spies" and "Crimson Peak".

Horror sets the tone in 1992

On October 16, 1992, "Candyman" was released in American cinemas – the story of a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, summoned by an urban legend. The film, starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, opened with $5.4 million in its opening weekend and ended its North American release with an estimated $25.8 million. The title has become one of the recognizable faces of horror since the early 1990s.

Two Different Faces on October 16, 1998

Six years later, the date offers an unusual pair of premieres. “Practical Magic“ brings together Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens – heirs to a family with magical abilities. The film topped the US box office in its opening weekend with $13.1 million, and its worldwide revenue reached about $68.3 million.

On the same day, “Bride of Chucky“, the fourth installment in the series about the evil doll, was released. The film opened with $11.8 million over the weekend and remained second behind “Practical Magic“ in the US chart. Thus, October 16, 1998, turned out to be a day when romantic fantasy and the dark humor of horror competed for audiences.

2015 brings the strongest group of titles

On October 16, 2015, several of the most famous films of the year were released simultaneously. “Goosebumps“ led the daily chart with $7.35 million, followed by “Bridge of Spies“ with $5.37 million and “Crimson Peak“ with $5.25 million.

“Goosebumps“ brings the characters from R. L. Stine's book series to the screen and ends its North American run with an estimated $80.1 million. Steven Spielberg's “Bridge of Spies“, starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance, has grossed an estimated $72.3 million in the U.S. and Canada.

“Crimson Peak“ offers a gothic tale of a crumbling mansion, family secrets and ghosts. Guillermo del Toro described the production as “the most carefully designed film I've ever made“. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the director emphasizes that the house created for the film was built as a real set, not just added digitally.

The same date is also important for “Room“ - Lenny Abrahamson's drama, which began its limited American distribution on October 16, 2015. The film gradually expanded its presence in theaters and reached about $ 35.4 million worldwide.

Sources: the-numbers.com, latimes.com