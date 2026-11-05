Peter Hammill Turns 78 with a New Album Behind Him

On November 5, 1948, Peter Joseph Andrew Hammill was born in Ealing, London – the singer, songwriter and musician whose name would become inseparable from one of the most unusual phenomena in progressive rock. Today, Hammill turns 78, with a career spanning more than five decades behind him.

In 1967, Hammill formed Van der Graaf Generator in Manchester. The band did not follow the usual model of a rock group of the era. At its center were Hugh Banton’s organ, Guy Evans’s drums, David Jackson’s saxophone and flute, and Hammill’s voice – tense, theatrical and often deliberately untamed.

Among the albums that defined their sound are The Aerosol Grey Machine, H to He, Who Am the Only One, Pawn Hearts, Godbluff, Still Life and World Record. In an interview with Sound & Vision, Hammill described the band’s music as „barely contained chaos“ – a phrase that sums up the clash between Van der Graaf Generator’s complex compositions, dark lyrics and improvisational energy.

Between the Band and the Solo Stage

Hammill did not limit his songwriting to the band format. His solo debut, Fool’s Mate, was released in 1971, and in 1975 he recorded Nadir’s Big Chance – a rawer and more direct album that later attracted the attention of figures from the punk scene.

Alongside periods of activity with Van der Graaf Generator, Hammill built an extensive solo discography spanning dozens of albums. The band reunited in the 21st century, releasing Do Not Disturb in 2016. In a conversation with Sound & Vision, Hammill said there should be „some kind of connection“ between music and lyrics, even when the two elements are placed in opposition.

The New Album „Tears In Time“

In 2026, Hammill released Tears In Time – an 11-track album and his first collection of new original material since 2017’s From The Trees. Five years earlier, he had recorded In Translation, consisting of interpretations of songs by other artists.

The material on the new production was created and recorded at various points between 1991 and 2026. In an interview with Louder, Hammill said: „These songs took a long time to mature and take shape. I’m pleased with how they turned out.“

Thus, Peter Hammill’s birthday coincides with a new chapter in his solo work. The musician, who never fit entirely within the „progressive rock“ label, continues to write music with the same sense of risk, tension and personal stamp that made Van der Graaf Generator one of the most distinctive bands of the 1970s.

Sources: allmusic.com, soundandvision.com, loudersound.com