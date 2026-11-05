The Unknown Joe Dassin: Golf, Chess and a Passion for Anthropology

Before becoming the voice of “L'Été indien” and “Les Champs-Élysées,” Joe Dassin was an anthropology student, an aspiring writer and a man accustomed to living between countries. He was born on November 5, 1938, in New York as Joseph Ira Dassin. Today marks 88 years since his birth.

His childhood unfolded between the United States and Europe. His father, Jules Dassin, was a film director, while his mother, Béatrice Launer, was a violinist. After his father fell victim to political persecution in Hollywood, the family left America. Joe attended 11 schools in Paris, London, Rome, Lausanne and other cities.

Anthropology Before the Stage

At the University of Michigan, Dassin initially turned to medicine, but later chose anthropology. He completed the program and wrote a master's thesis on the Hopi people. His interest was not accidental. His sister, Richelle Dassin, explained to Indigenous Country Today: “Joe studied anthropology out of curiosity, to understand how people live.”

This curiosity remained part of his character even after the beginning of his musical career. Before becoming a star, he worked as a cook, cleaner and plumber. He also dreamed of a career as a writer, and his sister described him as someone who was a writer first and a singer afterward.

Dassin was not interested solely in popular music. As a young man, he sang songs by Georges Brassens in cafés and at family gatherings, and later combined American folk and country influences with French chanson. This blending of cultures became a distinctive feature of his repertoire.

Golf, Chess and Silence Away from the Spotlight

When he was not on stage, Dassin sought a more peaceful rhythm. Archives of the National Audiovisual Institute show the singer at his home in Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche, where he played golf and chess. These activities offered a different image from that of the television performer in an impeccable suit and with a broad smile.

Paris, however, remained important to him. The city appears in “Les Champs-Élysées,” “The Luxembourg Gardens” and “The Flea Market.” His sister Richelle told the City of Paris: “Joe was not someone who wandered aimlessly. He was always going somewhere.” This brief description also captures the way Dassin turned urban scenes into songs.

Toward the end of his life, he also found refuge in French Polynesia. He acquired property in the Tahiti area, where he spent time away from the European stage. It was in Papeete that he died on August 20, 1980, following a heart attack, at just 41 years of age.

In an archival interview, Dassin said: “Having the right and privilege to entertain people is a great honor.” Decades after his death, that privilege can still be felt in the songs that combine his American origins, his French life and his constant desire to discover the world.

Sources: rtl.fr, estrepublicain.fr, ictnews.org