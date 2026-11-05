Lev Vygotsky: the psychologist who changed our understanding of learning

When a child solves a problem with the help of a teacher or a more experienced classmate, according to Lev Vygotsky, they are already demonstrating not only what they know, but also the direction in which they can develop. This idea made the Russian psychologist one of the most influential thinkers in developmental psychology and education.

Vygotsky was born on 5 November 1896 according to the Julian calendar, or on 17 November according to the Gregorian calendar, in Orsha — a city that was then in the Russian Empire and is now located in Belarus. He grew up in Gomel, in a Jewish family with eight children. He received part of his education from a private tutor, and at secondary school he developed an interest in literature, history and philosophy.

In Moscow, he studied law, while also attending humanities classes at the Shanyavsky University. Shakespeare’s „Hamlet“ held a special place in his early intellectual pursuits. Later, his analysis of the tragedy became the basis for his dissertation „The Psychology of Art“, which he defended in 1925.

From literature to psychology

After returning to Gomel in 1917, Vygotsky taught literature and psychology, organised cultural events and established a psychology laboratory at a teacher-training institute. This period connected his early interest in art with questions about the development of human consciousness.

In 1924, he began working at the Institute of Psychology in Moscow. His career as a psychologist lasted approximately ten years, but during that time he worked on a wide range of topics — from thought and speech to memory, attention, play and the education of children with disabilities. His close collaborators included Alexander Luria and Alexei Leontiev.

Vygotsky developed a cultural-historical approach according to which higher mental functions do not form in isolation within an individual’s consciousness. They first emerge in communication between people and later become internal ways of thinking and self-regulation.

The zone of proximal development

His most popular concept is the zone of proximal development. The American Psychological Association defines it as the difference between a child’s actual level of ability and the level they can reach with the help of an adult or a more experienced partner.

For Vygotsky, learning should not merely follow what has already been achieved. It can create conditions for the next stage of development. In his lecture „The Psychology of the Teacher“, he wrote: „It is not so important to teach a certain amount of knowledge as it is to cultivate the ability to acquire this knowledge and use it.“

Language occupies a central place in this theory. Vygotsky viewed speech not only as a means of communication, but also as a cultural tool through which the child gradually begins to organise their own thinking. This relationship was developed most fully in the book „Thinking and Speech“, published in 1934 and later becoming a foundational work in the psychology of language and cognitive development.

A short life and a lasting influence

Vygotsky’s personal life remained closely linked to his intellectual work. He married Rosa Smekhova, and the couple had two daughters — Gita and Asya. Vygotsky suffered from tuberculosis, but continued to write, teach and work with colleagues even during severe periods of illness.

He died in Moscow on 11 June 1934, aged 37. After his death, his works were restricted in the Soviet Union and remained partially inaccessible during the following decades. International recognition came later, especially after English-language translations were published in the 1960s.

Today, Vygotsky’s name is associated with the understanding that learning is not the solitary accumulation of knowledge. It takes place in language, play, cooperation and culture — where a person takes the first step on their own and, with the help of others, reaches the next one.

Sources: encyclopedia.com, dictionary.apa.org, marxists.org