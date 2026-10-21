Yosif Tsankov: the maestro who left behind over 500 melodies

An unfinished score remained on the piano. The song is called “Instead of Farewell“, and its author Yosif Tsankov died on October 21, 1971 in Sofia, shortly before his 60th birthday. Thus ended the life of the composer, whom generations of Bulgarians also know as Yozhi – creator of over 500 works and one of the most important figures in the history of our popular music.

From Ruse to the stage of “Odeon“

Yosif Tsankov was born on November 7, 1911 in Ruse. He played the piano from the age of six, and while still a student he began composing. At the age of 15 he went to Istanbul, where he studied at “Robert College“. At the insistence of his father, he later graduated in law, but music gradually became his true path.

As a student he created his first songs – “Come with me to Hawaii“, “Homeless Clouds“ and “My Little Signorita“. In the 1930s and early 1940s he was the chief composer of the “Odeon“ theater, where his operettas “Maya“, “Juana“, “Sold Love“, “Hold on, Zhuzhi“ and “The Golden Widow“ were performed. His work includes the waltz, tango, foxtrot, rumba, schlager and the old-fashioned song.

The songs that remained

The name of Yosif Tsankov is associated with “My song, my love“, “Blow, breeze“, “Sea of youth“, “Saturday night“, “Kiss me“, “When the moon emerges“ and “Fairy tale“. These melodies receive new life through the voices of Yordanka Hristova, Pasha Hristova, Lili Ivanova, Margret Nikolova, Mimi Nikolova and Georgi Kordov.

“Blow, breeze“ with lyrics by Dimitar Vassilev, performed by Pasha Hristova, won the grand prize at the "Golden Orpheus" festival in 1971. The song is among the last major awards for the composer, who by that time had already left a lasting mark on the Bulgarian stage.

His songs also reached beyond Bulgaria. They were performed or included in albums by Josephine Baker, Claudio Villa and Arturo Testa. Among his internationally famous works is "The Caravan", about which a story has been told over the years about broadcasting on Radio London. However, the Bulgarian National Radio notes that there is no official confirmation of this story and that it is possible that it is due to the coincidence of the titles with the jazz play “Caravan“.

Composer, editor and athlete

Yosif Tsankov was among the founders of Radio “Sofia“ in 1936. From 1951 until his death, he was the editor-in-chief of “Balkanton“. He was also involved in the development of radio programs for music and children.

Music was not his only passion. After his return from Istanbul, he brought one of the first basketballs to Bulgaria, founded the AC-23 team and played as a center for years. Later, he created and coached a women's team. Composer Toncho Rusev describes him with the words: „He was an incredible man, a huge soul.“

Yosif Tsankov was posthumously awarded the Order of the „Stara Planina“ -first degree in 2002. In Sofia, a street in the „Lagera“ quarter, near „Balkanton“, bears his name. And the unfinished „Instead of Goodbye“ remains as the last leaf of a life in which the melody almost never stopped.

Sources: bnr.bg, vesti.bg