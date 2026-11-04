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Evelina Yordanova to Represent Bulgaria at Mrs. World 2027

Evelina Yordanova to Represent Bulgaria at Mrs. World 2027

The first runner-up in Mrs. Bulgaria World 2026 will take on the international participation following organizational changes. She is a lawyer, a mother of a five-year-old child, and is set to undergo special preparation

Nov 4, 2026 03:41 60

Evelina Yordanova to Represent Bulgaria at Mrs. World 2027 - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Evelina Yordanova will represent Bulgaria at the international Mrs. World 2027 pageant. She is the first runner-up in the national Mrs. Bulgaria World 2026 pageant and will take over the country’s participation following organizational changes.

The change was coordinated with the international Mrs. World organization following communication regarding the case, Eva Dobreva, national director of Mrs. Bulgaria World, announced. According to her, the decision is related to organizational circumstances that arose.

“As national director of Mrs. Bulgaria World, it is my responsibility to ensure достойно Bulgarian representation on the international stage,” Eva Dobreva said.

Preparation for the international stage is forthcoming

Yordanova is a lawyer by profession and the mother of a five-year-old child. She speaks English, and her preparation for the pageant will include work on her stage presence and presentation before an international audience.

Confidence, authenticity, individuality and thorough preparation are sought when selecting a representative, Dobreva said. These qualities will form part of Yordanova’s preparation ahead of her participation in Mrs. World.

Mrs. World is an international pageant for married women, featuring representatives from various countries. In 2027, Bulgaria will be represented by Evelina Yordanova.

Sources: dariknews.bg


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