Evelina Yordanova to Represent Bulgaria at Mrs. World 2027

Evelina Yordanova will represent Bulgaria at the international Mrs. World 2027 pageant. She is the first runner-up in the national Mrs. Bulgaria World 2026 pageant and will take over the country’s participation following organizational changes.

The change was coordinated with the international Mrs. World organization following communication regarding the case, Eva Dobreva, national director of Mrs. Bulgaria World, announced. According to her, the decision is related to organizational circumstances that arose.

Preparation for the international stage is forthcoming

“As national director of Mrs. Bulgaria World, it is my responsibility to ensure достойно Bulgarian representation on the international stage,” Eva Dobreva said.

Yordanova is a lawyer by profession and the mother of a five-year-old child. She speaks English, and her preparation for the pageant will include work on her stage presence and presentation before an international audience.

Confidence, authenticity, individuality and thorough preparation are sought when selecting a representative, Dobreva said. These qualities will form part of Yordanova’s preparation ahead of her participation in Mrs. World.

Mrs. World is an international pageant for married women, featuring representatives from various countries. In 2027, Bulgaria will be represented by Evelina Yordanova.

Sources: dariknews.bg