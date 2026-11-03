British Musician Steven Wilson Turns 59

On November 3, Steven Wilson turns 59. Born in Kingston upon Thames in 1967, the English guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer transformed a home-studio project into one of the most recognizable bands in contemporary progressive rock.

In 1987, Wilson founded Porcupine Tree. At first, the music was recorded mainly by him, while the band’s fictional history contained an element of self-irony. The project gradually expanded until it became a full-fledged band with a distinctive sound combining progressive rock, psychedelia, electronics and metal.

From Studio Idea to International Band

Porcupine Tree’s first album, “On the Sunday of Life...”, was released in 1992. The real breakthrough came a decade later with “In Absentia” – an album that broadened the band’s audience and established Wilson as a songwriter drawn to dark themes, complex compositions and precise sound.

After a series of albums, Porcupine Tree suspended its activities before returning in 2022 with “Closure/Continuation”. It was the band’s first studio album in 13 years. The comeback was followed by live performances, but a new long-term direction has yet to be confirmed.

The Solo Journey Continues

“There are Porcupine Tree songs written, but we’re a long way from having enough material for a full album, so it could take years,” Wilson said in an interview cited by Louder.

Alongside his work with Porcupine Tree, Wilson has built a significant solo career. His albums include “Insurgentes”, “The Raven That Refused to Sing”, “Hand. Cannot. Erase.”, “The Future Bites”, “The Harmony Codex” and “The Overview”.

“The Overview” was released in 2025 and is his eighth solo studio album. It returns to large-scale progressive rock compositions, with its two main tracks structured as extended musical narratives.

His next project is “Requiem for a Village”, which is scheduled for release on November 6, 2026. The album is Wilson’s ninth solo studio recording and is due out just days after his birthday.

Over the years, he has also worked with No-Man, Blackfield, Bass Communion and Storm Corrosion, as well as serving as a producer and audio engineer. It is precisely this constant shift between formats – from band and solo album to remixes and side projects – that has made his name one of the most influential in modern progressive rock.

Sources: officialcharts.com, loudersound.com, musicradar.com