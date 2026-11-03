Traveler Karl Bushby Fined in Bulgaria

Karl Bushby has completed his 28-year mission to walk around the world, but his passage through Bulgaria included an unexpected episode. The British traveler was stopped by traffic police and fined after walking along the shoulder of a motorway while pushing the cart in front of him.

This was recounted by documentary filmmaker James Grant, who accompanied Bushby during his journey through the country. “He was stopped by traffic police. They fined him for walking along the shoulder of the motorway with the cart he was pushing in front of him. No other country had fined him for a traffic violation up to that point,” Grant said.

Almost 50,000 kilometers on foot

Bushby began his journey in 1998, when he was 29 years old and had $500. He set off from South America and covered nearly 50,000 kilometers over almost three decades, without using any form of transport.

His route took him across four continents and nearly 30 countries. Along the way, he crossed jungles and the ice of Siberia, swam around 300 kilometers across the Caspian Sea, and crossed the English Channel.

His journey also took him through Sofia in 2025. At the time, Bushby spoke positively about his stay in the capital: “We had a great time. Sofia was fantastic. I love Sofia.”

Wars and the pandemic delayed the expedition

The lengthy journey was interrupted by events beyond the traveler’s control. “Every time there’s a war, a financial crisis or a pandemic somewhere, I get stranded. And that costs me years,” Bushby said.

Despite the obstacles, he describes what he experienced as a lesson about people and the world. “Doing something like this restores your faith in humanity. The world is a fantastic place. You shouldn’t be afraid to travel,” the traveler said.

After completing his mission, Bushby was welcomed outside his home in the United Kingdom by his mother and hundreds of people. Bulgaria remains the only country along his route that James Grant says sanctioned him for a traffic violation.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg