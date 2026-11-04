Ivan Sent Yulia Back to the Canaries in “Games of Will”

Ivan won the captain’s battle in “Games of Will” and earned the right to capture Yulia, after which he sent her back to the Canaries’ team. The victory brought the builder another 50 gold groschen and the Hurricanes’ flag. NOVA described the clash as decisive for the balance of power among the tribes.

Yordan Continues in the Watchtower

In the second duel at the Arena, Yordan and Alexandra competed for salvation. The actor won the battle and will continue to inhabit the Watchtower while waiting for his next opponent on the road to the finals. For Alexandra, this means elimination from the competition.

After her elimination, Alexandra gave her first interview to Simona Răzhdavichka, the host of the “After the Games” podcast. In the conversation, she shares details about the alliances and divisions among the Canaries, comments on her relationship with Ivan and recounts how her stay in the Watchtower affected her. The episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

A New Battle Between the Hurricanes and the Canaries

On November 4 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA, the Hurricanes will choose a new captain. After that, the tribe will face the Canaries in a battle for immunity, with the stakes being to avoid losing another warrior.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg