Who has a name day today, June 5, 2025. Congratulations!

On June 5, we honor the memory of a saint who preferred martyrdom on the territory of Bulgaria, writes BLITZ.

Saint Dorotheus stood at the head of the church for 50 years. While Emperor Diocletian persecuted Christians, by the will of God, Saint Dorotheus managed to hide and stay alive.

When Emperor Saint Constantine the Great stood at the head of the Roman Empire, Saint Dorotheus began to serve again. He managed to baptize many pagans.

During the reign of Emperor Julian the Apostate, Christians began to be persecuted again. Then Saint Dorotheus was captured, tortured and finally executed.

This happened on June 5, 361, 1655 years ago, in the ancient city of Odessos, today Varna.

In the history of Christianity, the personality of Saint Dorotheus remains with the first written lives of the Holy Apostles and the 70 disciples of Christ, as well as the Old Testament prophets.

Dorotheus, Dorothea, Dori, Dorina, Dorina, Doriana and Dorian celebrate their name day.