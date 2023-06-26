Who has a name day today, June 26

Today the Orthodox Church honors the holy great martyr Paraskeva. She was a native of Iconium, Asia Minor. Her parents named her Paraskeva because she was born on a Friday, which day in Greek is "paraskevi".

After the death of her parents, she wished to remain a virgin. She gave away all the property she had inherited from her ancestors to poor people and vowed to become a monk. She spread the Christian faith even to pagans, for which during the reign of Antoninus she was thrown into a cauldron of boiling oil and tar, but remained unharmed. The emperor himself attended her torture. Splashes got into his eyes and he went blind.

At his request, the martyr gave him sight again. Thus, the severe sufferings of St. Paraskeva were accompanied by miracles. Through them she converted many to Christ.

For faithfulness to the faith of Christ, Saint Paraskeva was thrown into a dungeon, into a fire. And because she possessed miraculous powers, she escaped unscathed, but was again captured and cut with a sword during the reign of Emperor Diocletian in 303. Her relics were later transferred to Constantinople.

Today everyone with the beautiful names Paraskev, Paraskeva, Parashkev and Parashkeva will celebrate and receive greetings.