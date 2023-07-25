Who has a name day today, July 25, 2024. Congratulations! **** The Christian Church celebrates the Assumption of Saint A

The Christian Church celebrates on July 25 the Assumption of Saint Anne - the blessed death of Saint Anne or as it is canonically called - her Assumption. St.

Anna was a descendant of the Aaronic family and gave birth to Mary, the future mother of the Savior of mankind. As a result of the biblical stories, the saint is accepted and honored as one of the main Christian symbols of motherhood.



Bulgarians call the holiday Summer Holy Anna. It is widespread in the region of Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes, especially in Asenovgradsko. There they accept that Summer St. Anne marks the end of summer. The saint is worshiped mostly by women as the patroness and protector of pregnant brides and fertility. In order for them to bear fruit and give birth easily, certain prohibitions are strictly observed on the feast of Summer St. Anna - no work, no washing and washing, no sewing and knitting.



The old belief is very widespread that if a “difficult woman works on St. Anne, she will sweep”. On the holiday, pregnant women and young brides go to church, pray for the health of the children and light candles in front of the icon of the patron saint.



They decorate the icon with flowers and donate shirts, socks, towels, money. After the end of the church service, the mothers distribute fresh pies in the church yard and around the neighborhood so that their children will be healthy. It is believed that the saint protected the children from “fire” - high temperature and fever.



In Eastern Bulgaria, on Summer St. Anna, women and children go to pick medicinal herbs in the fields.

Then they dry them and save them for medicine during the year.



In Western Bulgaria, against the holiday, various magical acts are carried out against magicians, sorcerers, and sorcerers who steal other people's fertility. Farmers go to sleep in their fields to prevent criminals from stealing their grain.



In the south-western parts of Bulgaria, on St. Anna's Summer, they organize a feast - a service with a sacrifice, in which the whole family takes part. The sacrifice is made to propitiate the saint and protect the fields from fire and hail. There, in the summer, St. Anna is buried to protect against fire and conflagration and is called “Operlia”.



Anelia

• In one version, the name Anelia is a German combination of the names Anna and Elisaveta.

• According to the Italian reading, the name means ring.

• Women named Anelia celebrate their name day on December 9.

• The name was popularized by a novel by Henrik Sienkiewicz.



Meaning of the letters in the name



A symbol of the beginning, the strength and the desire to start something and make it happen, a desire for spiritual and physical comfort.



H a sign of protest, rejection of everything indiscriminate, inner strength, sharp critical mind, desire for spiritual and physical health, diligence and hard work, rejection of monotonous and boring work.



Is a desire for self-expression, a need for mutual exchange of ideas, a tendency to mediate in conflict situations, insight, an intuitive understanding of the secrets of the world, sometimes – excessive talkativeness.



A refined understanding of beauty, exceptional artistic and artistic abilities, a desire to share knowledge and feelings with a partner, a warning about the inadmissibility of a quickly wasted life and the need to find the true purpose in life.



And finesse, sensitivity, kindness, striving for harmony with the environment, romantic soft character, efficiency and practicality is very often just a pose to hide the true essence.



The development of a sense of self-worth, the pursuit of love and respect from others, the ability to get what they want.

Name day is celebrated by Anna, Ani, Anelia, Yana, Blaga, Dobri, Encho, Anka Anani, Yanula and Yanina.