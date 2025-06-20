Nicole Kidman celebrates her birthday today – a movie icon turns 59.

On this date, the beautiful Nicole Kidman turns 59. Her life is not easy, but she always meets challenges with a smile.

The future star was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1967, to a mother who is a nurse and a father who is a biochemist and clinical psychologist, writes woman.bg. Her parents are Australian, so little Nicole received dual citizenship – Australian and American. Kidman was 4 years old when she and her family returned to their homeland.

On the occasion of the Hollywood beauty's birthday, we recall the most interesting facts from her life and some of her most notable roles in cinema:

Barely turning 3, Kidman was enrolled in a ballet school. Even then, the little dancer impressed with her talent and grace.

She later studied at the St. Martin's Youth Theatre, the Australian Youth Theatre and the Philip Street Theatre.

At the age of 17, she was forced to work as a masseuse to help her mother in her fight against breast cancer.

Her debut on the big screen was in the film BMX Bandits in 1983. Her first major role was in 1989 in the thriller Dead Calm.

Three times - in 1996, 1999 and 2002, People magazine included the actress in the top 50 most beautiful people in the world, and over the years Kidman has been included in the rankings of the most exciting celebrities several times.

From 1990 to 2001, the actress was married to actor Tom Cruise. Since that time, the two have had two adopted children.

The spark of love between the two ignited on the set of “Days of Thunder“ (1990). The star couple also partnered in the films “Far, Far“ (1992) and Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece “Eyes Wide Shut“ (1999).

Cruise calls his ex-wife “The Wild Australian“, and just a few days ago he announced that he wants to reunite with her on screen.

She is the winner of the “Oscar“, “BAFTA“, “Saturn“, “Silver Bear“ and three times the Golden Globe statuette.

In addition to her enormous acting talent, Kidman's star shines with another one - that of a singer. Her song Come What May with Ewan McGregor reached 27th place in the British charts, and her duet single with Robbie Williams Something Stupid gained worldwide fame.

One of her most impressive incarnations on the film stage was in the musical Moulin Rouge (2001), in which Kidman partnered with Ewan McGregor.

In 2002, Nicole received the "Oscar" for best actress for her brilliant incarnation as Virginia Woolf in the drama "The Hours". She is the first Australian to be awarded the prestigious award.

A curious fact about this role is that for her, the actress, who is left-handed by birth, had to learn to write with her right hand.

Since 2006, Nicole has been happily married to country singer Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters. The first of them, Sunday Rose, the actress gave birth to at the age of 41. Two years later, Faith Margaret appeared in the world, thanks to a surrogate mother.

Among her most notable acting roles are those in the films “Cold Mountain“ (2003), “Dogville“ (2003), “Australia“ (2008), “The Princess of Monaco” (2014) and others.

Only a year ago, the great actress publicly admitted to her stormy love affair with world star Lenny Kravitz in the period 2003-2004.

And at 59, this amazing lady never ceases to amaze us with her goddess-like charisma.