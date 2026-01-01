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Transitional eras are obviously distinguished by a multifaceted polarization of human societies - economic, political, conflicts and tensions between nations are growing... The battle between good and evil is also intensifying.

This is what Ognyan Minchev writes about on "Facebook".

Moral polarization provides us with "purified" forms of sacrifice and heroism at one pole and a dramatic fall - at the other.

How insignificant and primitive a being you have to be to call the US president and "complain" to him - "Donald, and Zelensky is bombing my residence!" You attacked Zelensky's country. You killed tens of thousands of innocent women, children and old men. You kidnapped thousands of children from the occupied territories to raise them as janissaries against their homeland. You destroyed dozens of cities, looted thousands of homes... And you call Donald Trump on the phone and LIE - "Donald, he is shelling my residence..."

You LIE openly, brazenly, unscrupulously - because the whole world knows that Zelensky does not do such things - he and his country are not interested in shelling the residence of the aggressor. They are interested in depriving him of the economic and military resources of his aggression - that is why they are shelling his oil installations, his military facilities, the planes with which he bombs the cities and peaceful inhabitants of Ukraine.

Note this fallacy - "Donald, he is shelling my residence..."!

A decent person would not complain to the "ruler of the world", even if it were true that his residence was being attacked. Only a scoundrel could humiliate himself in this way, using an obvious LIE. Another LIE in the series "the end justifies the means".

And the goal is known - to destroy a major European country, its people, its identity.